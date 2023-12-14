Perfect Prank: Ravens' safety Darryl Worley hands out special t-shirt at expense of Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE - Winning is fun, and it keeps the locker room loose.

Ravens safety Darryl Worley had some fun at quarterback Lamar Jackson's expense.

He passed out his version of Lamar Jackson MVP t-shirts. Everyone on the Ravens received a shirt, including Jackson.

Worley used a high school picture of Jackson wearing a Florida State hat. Jackson responded to the prank, "Burn the shirts. I'm Louisville.

Minor controversy in the locker room today: Safety Daryl Worley had Lamar Jackson MVP shirts printed for every member of the Ravens.



The Ravens (10-3) own the top spot in the AFC, one game up on Miami, and two up on Kansas City, Cleveland and Jacksonville.

The Ravens can clinch a playoff spot this week.

Here's what needs to happen.

Head coach John Harbaugh has downplayed the Ravens' current standing, saying they haven't earned it yet.

Safety Kylee Hamilton was on the practice field for a second straight day with a brace on his left knee after suffering an injury last Sunday. It is still.unclear if he'll be available to play this Sunday.

Otherwise, the Ravens are in good health and in, good spirit.

The team announced that postseason tickets go on sale Friday morning.

WJZ's Mark Viviano asked offensive lineman Morgan Moses what that means to the players.

"It's exciting," Moses said. "My journey has been a long one and there hasn't been a lot of playoff-filled opportunities. But anytime you have that opportunity to clinch, it's a testament to the work you put in all year. These last four weeks is like playoff football, all the games count. But now, it counts double. It's a great opportunity but the first step is to take care of Jacksonville."