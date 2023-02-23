Sheriff patrols introduced at Patterson Park for issues including robbery, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Sheriff Patrols have been introduced to Patterson Park in response to recent issues including robbery, Recreation and Parks announced Thursday.

The Sheriff patrols will happen between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the park, the agency said.

Recreation and Parks said the patrols will focus on non-permitted motor vehicles, speaking with off-leash dog owners, robbery deterrence and general safety.

The initiative comes just days after two boys, 12 and 13, were allegedly assaulted and robbed by a group of people at the park.