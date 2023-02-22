12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy allegedly robbed while at Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Two boys were allegedly robbed of $200 while at Patterson Park on Monday, according to authorities.

The boys—ages 12 and 13—told officers that they had been approached by several unarmed males, police said.

The 12-year-old boy told officers that he had been assaulted and then stripped of his $200, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old boy had nothing of value on him at the time of the robbery, police said.

The two boys ran to Foster Street after the group of males noticed that officers were in the area, according to authorities.

The parents of the boys declined medical attention, police said.

Southeast District detectives are investigating the alleged robbery, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the encounter should contact detectives at 410-396-2422.