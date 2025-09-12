Former Baltimore County pastor arrested on multiple sex abuse charges dating back to 2023

A former Baltimore County pastor was arrested and charged with sexual abuse Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Walter Sevillano, 37, was arrested on multiple sex offense charges stemming from abuse that occurred between 2023 and 2025, police said.

According to police, Sevillano was a pastor at Iglesia Cristiano Sanidad Divina at the 3000 block of Baybriar Road in Dundalk.

Police suspect that the alleged abuse took place at the church and at Sevillano's home in Baltimore County.

He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

Detectives believe more victims may come forward and ask anyone with information to call the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.