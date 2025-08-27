Busy stretch of road in Anne Arundel County gets long-awaited safety improvements

A busy stretch of Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County, is finally getting long-awaited safety upgrades.

Soon, students, families, and neighbors will be able to walk and bike more safely between Northeast High School, Sunset Elementary, the Riviera Beach Library, and nearby neighborhoods and parks.

Fixing safety concerns

For years, community members have raised concerns about the lack of sidewalks and safe crossings along the corridor.

"It's not safe," said Scott Williams, a Pasadena resident. "We've got kids walking on the side of the road because there are no sidewalks over here."

Another lifelong resident, Sofya Andreason, said the improvements are overdue.

"There's nowhere to walk, really," said Andreason. "Biking feels so unsafe because you have to get so close to the road and you can't really go on the grass at all because it's so overgrown."

In 2023, the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), in partnership with Anne Arundel County, began designing a $6.8 million project to address those concerns.

Pasadena's safety project

The county is replacing the water main under Fort Smallwood Road.

MDOT SHA spokesperson Charlie Gischlar said once that work is complete, MDOT SHA crews will begin building sidewalks along southbound Fort Smallwood Road and major safety upgrades.

"We're going to be installing five-foot ADA-compliant sidewalks," said Gischlar.

The project also includes new continental crosswalks, upgraded traffic and pedestrian signals, and flashing beacons near Sunset Elementary to remind drivers to slow down.

"That's going to really improve safety throughout the entire corridor, which is extremely busy," said Gischlar.

Gischlar said construction is expected to wrap up by fall 2026, weather permitting.

"We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to improve safety for all highway users, but particularly those most vulnerable," Gischlar said.

You can learn more about the MD 173 Sidewalk Improvement Project here.