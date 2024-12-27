No bail for two men accused of firing gunshots in Parkville, day after deadly Towson mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- Two men are held without bail after allegedly firing gunshots in Parkville near the scene of a mass shooting and fiery crash that took place in Towson the day before, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

On December 18, police detained five potential suspects after reports of shots fired in the area of Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court.

After an investigation, they found two firearms, one of them a ghost gun loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition in an extended magazine. The other weapon was a stolen gun equipped with a "Glock switch," a device that converts a semi-automatic firearm into one that is fully automatic.

Two days later, on Dec. 20, police said they arrested and charged two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old man in connection to the incident.

19-year-old Kordell Clark and 19-year-old Louis Nolan are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on multiple firearm charges, including possession of a firearm without a serial number and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

18-year-old Jamel Jeffries, who was on home detention, remained in custody due to an outstanding arrest warrant.

Detectives said they do not believe the incident was related to the mass shooting.

Ghost Guns

Ghost guns are untraceable, unserialized firearms assembled by kits - allowing individuals to circumvent gun tracking and background checks.

Baltimore County Police said they had seized 192 ghost guns as of December 16, 2024, a 57% increase from 2023.

Maryland leaders have been vocal about addressing ghost guns due to their use in recent crimes, including the deadly shooting of United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson.

In February 2024, the city of Baltimore reached a $1.2 settlement in its lawsuit against Polymer80, a leading manufacturer of ghost guns.

Following the mass shooting in Towson, the Randallstown NAACP announced that it was working with Maryland leaders to crack down on illegal firearm possession, including ghost guns.