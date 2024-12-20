3 men arrested for firing gunshots in Parkville day after deadly Towson mass shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Three men were arrested for a shooting in Parkville, near the scene of a mass shooting and fiery crash that took place in Towson the day before, police said Friday.

Detectives said they do not believe the incident was related to Tuesday's mass shooting.

Baltimore County Police announced that they were investigating the area of Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court in Parkville on Wednesday, Dec. 18 around 3 p.m. The department later announced that detectives in the area had detained four persons of interest.

Police said two 19-year-old men, and an 18-year-old man, are charged with firearms offenses in connection with the incident.

Towson Mass Shooting

A 26-year-old man from Baltimore City died, and nine others were injured, in a mass shooting and car crash Tuesday evening.

Baltimore County police responded to the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 7:15 p.m., finding a burning, overturned vehicle near a funeral home.

Eight victims suffered gunshot wounds, and one sustained other injuries. Eight remain hospitalized, with one released.

All 10 people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting and crash, which occurred around 7:15 p.m., Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said. Investigators believe the incident was isolated and targeted, involving "rival individuals."

Plans to reduce community violence

On Thursday, Baltimore County leaders expressed the need for a safer Loch Raven Corridor - after unveiling plans to build a new affordable housing complex less than two blocks away from the mass shooting in Towson.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the incident was "out of character" for the community and Baltimore County.

The new apartment complex will replace, The Days Inn hotel, which has had 471 service calls to police about various incidents.

Leaders hope the new apartments will increase workforce opportunities, lower crime, and create stability.