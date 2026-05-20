Parking restrictions underway ahead of Baltimore's Artscape Festival

Orange cones decorate downtown Baltimore as the city begins preparing to transform the area for Artscape, an annual free celebration of the city's arts and culture.

The two-day arts festival returns this Saturday and Sunday. It will be the second year in its new location — around City Hall and under I-83. That change came after storms washed out the festival a couple of years ago.

"Prior to last year, they looked at 25 Artscapes," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Only five of them were not severely impacted by weather, no matter wherever the event was, when it was in July, when it was in August, whether it was in May or June. It's always impacted. Last year, we just got a blessing."

"We have a lot of activations that are just perfect if there ever is a little bit of inclement weather and you want to go and get a little bit of cover," Create Baltimore CEO Robyn Murphy said.

An art fair will return to the War Memorial Building, and many vendors will be housed under I-83. Murphy said there will be activities at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum and Baltimore Center State.

Preparations and traffic restrictions

On Wednesday, city crews were cleaning up around City Hall. Festival signs are spread across the area, and crews have blocked off parking on certain streets.

Expect to see road closures on Friday starting at 3 p.m.

Baltimore City DOT said the following roads will be closed to traffic through Monday at midnight:

Fayette Street will be closed from President Street to Guilford Avenue.

Gay Street will be closed from E. Baltimore Street to E. Saratoga Street.

Holliday Street will be closed from E. Baltimore Street to Pleasant Street.

Pleasant Street will be closed from Fallsway to Guilford Avenue.

Pleasant Street Ramp will be closed at SB JFX.

Lexington Street will be closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Frederick Street.

Frederick Street will be closed from E. Fayette Street to E. Lexington Street.

Dickey Place will be closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street.

Saratoga Street will be closed from Holliday Street to N. Gay Street.

Saratoga Street between Holliday Street and Guilford Avenue will have a temporary two-way traffic pattern implemented for Breco Condominium residents.

On Wednesday, city crews were cleaning up around City Hall. Festival signs are spread across the area, and crews have blocked off parking on certain streets.

"Big week for a lot of restaurant owners"

Ahmad Parwana, the owner of Krazy Street Food, expects to see large crowds roaming around downtown Baltimore just like last year.

"Last year was our first year," he said. "So, you have to understand it was new for us. Once we got a lot of customers and stuff, we're like, 'Oh my God, something is different. Something is big here.'"

Now, he's fully prepared to handle a high volume this weekend for Artscape.

"I got my father and my brother coming from New York City this weekend," Parwana said. "When I mean all hands on deck, I mean all hands on deck."

Parwana said he's already busy with orders ahead of the weekend. He said this week could help make up for a slower winter season.

The Roots, Stephanie Mills to headline Artscape

Artscape, entering its 40th year in Baltimore, is a two-day festival that pays tribute to the city's art, culture and community.

There will be music, including big-name headliners, art installations, curated experiences, and food vendors.

This headliners this year are The Roots and Stephanie Mills.

Here's a list of musical performers.