Singers, musicians, actors, DJs, and poets: Baltimore's 2026 Artscape lineup announced
The lineup of artists gracing the state for Baltimore's 2026 Artscape is out.
The annual two-day festival is the city's largest celebration of art, culture and community. Now in its 40th year, Artscape continues to bring music, art installations and curated experiences to the city each summer.
This year, Artscape will take place at War Memorial Plaza on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Music lineup for Artscape
The Roots and Sephanie Mills are set to headline the festival this year, supported by a host of other musicians, actors, DJs and poets.
This year, festival organizers said they focused on making sure the mainstage is hosted by women and DJs.
"Baltimore's arts and culture scene is powered by Black women, so who better to host and perform at our largest free arts festival?" said Mayor Brandon Scott. "Artscape gets bigger and better year after year, highlighting our city's unmatched creativity, and I cannot wait for residents and visitors to see this lineup in action."
On Saturday, the Main Stage will feature The Roots as the headliner with the following lineup of artists:
- DJ P-Chris
- DJ Bmore Loddie
- Chey Parker
- DJ Keebee/Persia Nicole Downtown Tumba,
- Fulton Lee
- Ken & Brad Kolodner
- Frenchie Davis
- Persia
- National talent: Brandon Woody, Kindred the Family Soul
On Sunday, the Main Stage will feature Stephanie Mills as the headliner, with the following lineup of artists:
- DJ K-Leena/Coach B
- DJ Jess Carp
- DJ Ty Alexander/April Watts Charles Butler & Trinity,
- Ragdollz
- Kendall Jay
- Jxhn Tylxr
- Black Assets
On Saturday, Echoes Stage 1 at Guilford Street will feature headliner Navasha Daya along with the following artists:
- The Muthafunkaholx
- Morphing Grid Radio
- Gallaghers Frolic
- Moth Broth
- Kevin Jackson
- Emily Davies
- Soroche
- Birckhead Music Group
On Saturday, Echoes Stage 2 at Gay Street will feature the following artists:
- Philip Thomas
- Lady Ro
- L'Von, Kolpeace
- Ari Voxx
- Alena Ciera
- Greeyo
- Jon Tyler Wiley and His Virginia Choir
- Ché Ray
- DJ Close Out: DJ Sauce God
On Sunday, Echoes Stage 1 will feature headliner Buddy Red before the following artists:
- Teddy (Artscape Karaoke Winner, at Hard Rock)
- HUE
- Outside Smoke
- L Stringz
- Kyaira
- Los Fellas
- The Noize
- Full Circle Dance Company
- Liberated Muse
- Rise With a Purpose
- Queen Songbird Coates
On Sunday, Echoes Stage 2 will feature the following artists:
- Wombwork
- Italian Blood
- Time in the Wilderness
- Kiing
- Jenny Hates Techno
- Kelvin Dukes
- Night Walks
- Maestra Chameleon
- Brooklynn
- Mike Thomas
- DJ Closeout: AJ Showtime
Artscape After Dark, from 9 p.m. to midnight at Whistle & Cane Juke Joint, formerly Ida B's, will feature Frenchie Davis on Friday and Buddy Red on Saturday.
On Saturday, Artscape After Dark, from 9 p.m. to midnight, at Ikonic Live will feature Eze' Jackson's Artscape After Party.
Food vendors at Artscape
Artscape will also feature diverse menus from local restaurants, including African, Asian Fusion, Soul Food, Caribbean, Thai cuisines and more.
The following vendors will be serving food and treats during the festival:
- Althea's Almost Famous
- Beye Beignets
- Bird Box Express
- Black Baltimore Vegan
- Curly Coily Café, LLC
- Deli-ish
- DMV Empanadas
- Dominiece & Asia Lemonade, LLC
- Ekiben
- Elevated Kitchen
- Emmanuella's Cuisine
- Ethel's Creole Kitchen
- Frosty Softy
- Island Quizine
- Islington Kitchen
- Jollof Bowl
- Leisure Time Concessions, LLC
- Macho Chicken
- Nina's Cookie Explosion
- Pit & Pendulum BBQ Company
- Posi's Kitchen
- Raspberry Moments, LLC
- Rich Juice Bar
- Royal Sauce
- Ruben's Mexican Food
- Siama Juicebar
- Sistahs'Sweets
- SoniaD's Grubb Delites, LLC
- Soul Smoked BBQ
- SweetFace Café
- Taco Loco, LLC
- Taharka Brothers Ice Cream
- Tarin Thai Cusine, LLC
- Tastys Temptations
- The Birria Beat
- The Empanada Lady
- The Lemonade Bar, LLC
- The Tender Rib
- 3chefs
- Train Stop Smokehouse
- Treat Your Tastebuds by Miya Snowballs
- Tortuga kombucha and deli
- Waiting to Oxtail