Singers, musicians, actors, DJs, and poets: Baltimore's 2026 Artscape lineup announced

The lineup of artists gracing the state for Baltimore's 2026 Artscape is out.

The annual two-day festival is the city's largest celebration of art, culture and community. Now in its 40th year, Artscape continues to bring music, art installations and curated experiences to the city each summer.

This year, Artscape will take place at War Memorial Plaza on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Music lineup for Artscape

The Roots and Sephanie Mills are set to headline the festival this year, supported by a host of other musicians, actors, DJs and poets.

This year, festival organizers said they focused on making sure the mainstage is hosted by women and DJs.

"Baltimore's arts and culture scene is powered by Black women, so who better to host and perform at our largest free arts festival?" said Mayor Brandon Scott. "Artscape gets bigger and better year after year, highlighting our city's unmatched creativity, and I cannot wait for residents and visitors to see this lineup in action."

On Saturday, the Main Stage will feature The Roots as the headliner with the following lineup of artists:

DJ P-Chris

DJ Bmore Loddie

Chey Parker

DJ Keebee/Persia Nicole Downtown Tumba,

Fulton Lee

Ken & Brad Kolodner

Frenchie Davis

Persia

National talent: Brandon Woody, Kindred the Family Soul

On Sunday, the Main Stage will feature Stephanie Mills as the headliner, with the following lineup of artists:

DJ K-Leena/Coach B

DJ Jess Carp

DJ Ty Alexander/April Watts Charles Butler & Trinity,

Ragdollz

Kendall Jay

Jxhn Tylxr

Black Assets

On Saturday, Echoes Stage 1 at Guilford Street will feature headliner Navasha Daya along with the following artists:

The Muthafunkaholx

Morphing Grid Radio

Gallaghers Frolic

Moth Broth

Kevin Jackson

Emily Davies

Soroche

Birckhead Music Group

On Saturday, Echoes Stage 2 at Gay Street will feature the following artists:

Philip Thomas

Lady Ro

L'Von, Kolpeace

Ari Voxx

Alena Ciera

Greeyo

Jon Tyler Wiley and His Virginia Choir

Ché Ray

DJ Close Out: DJ Sauce God

On Sunday, Echoes Stage 1 will feature headliner Buddy Red before the following artists:

Teddy (Artscape Karaoke Winner, at Hard Rock)

HUE

Outside Smoke

L Stringz

Kyaira

Los Fellas

The Noize

Full Circle Dance Company

Liberated Muse

Rise With a Purpose

Queen Songbird Coates

On Sunday, Echoes Stage 2 will feature the following artists:

Wombwork

Italian Blood

Time in the Wilderness

Kiing

Jenny Hates Techno

Kelvin Dukes

Night Walks

Maestra Chameleon

Brooklynn

Mike Thomas

DJ Closeout: AJ Showtime

Artscape After Dark, from 9 p.m. to midnight at Whistle & Cane Juke Joint, formerly Ida B's, will feature Frenchie Davis on Friday and Buddy Red on Saturday.

On Saturday, Artscape After Dark, from 9 p.m. to midnight, at Ikonic Live will feature Eze' Jackson's Artscape After Party.

Food vendors at Artscape

Artscape will also feature diverse menus from local restaurants, including African, Asian Fusion, Soul Food, Caribbean, Thai cuisines and more.

The following vendors will be serving food and treats during the festival: