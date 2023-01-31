Paperless water billing, new payment plan options now available for Baltimore City residents

BALTIMORE — The DPW's new paperless Water Billing system, and new payment plan program, PromisePay is now live.

Baltimore City residents now have the option to sign up for paperless water billing rather than receive a monthly bill in the mail. They will also have the ability to pay off past-due residential water bill balances over time without accruing interest.

"We realize that some of our water customers have been impacted by rising inflation and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PromisePay payment plan program offers affordable and flexible payment options for Baltimore City residential water customers facing unpaid water bills," DPW Director Mitchell said.

How to Go Paperless

Log into the DPW Customer Self-Service Portal. If you don't have an account already, create one at https://waterbillportal.baltimorecity.gov/#Register. (The activation code can be found on the back of the monthly water bill.)

Select the option to sign up for paperless billing on the account summary page.

Verify your email address and then click the ok button.

Customers are not required to enroll in paperless water billing. Those who do not sign up for paperless water billing will continue to receive a paper bill in the mail. The paperless billing option is only available for City-based residential and business accounts.

Flexible Payment Plan

Any residential water account in Baltimore City with a past due balance of $250 to $5,000 is eligible to enroll in the interest free PromisePay payment plan.

To access DPW's Affordability Portal and sign up for a PromisePay payment plan to eliminate debt from unpaid water bills, Baltimore residential water customers should visit the Promise Pay website or contact PromisePay representatives at 410-779-9808.