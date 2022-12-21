Pandora to move headquarters from Baltimore to New York City

BALTIMORE — Pandora is moving its North American headquarters from downtown Baltimore to New York City's Times Square next year.

The Copenhagen-based company is the world's largest jewelry brand.

The headquarters has been one of downtown's staples since 2015 with its logo on the city's skyline, but the company announced in December the move was being made to increase "global talent attraction" and support Pandora's long-term ambitions.

"As Pandora enters our third decade of operation in the U.S. market, a New York headquarters will bolster our long-term growth ambition, with the ability to recruit world-class talent and operate in one of the world's largest commercial markets," said Luciano Rodembusch, President of Pandora North America. "We look forward to establishing this new office with the support of New York State, as we continue to invest in the New York retail industry at large."

The new headquarters at 1540 Broadway, just south of Times Square, will have enough space for Pandora to occupy the whole 35th floor. A grand opening is planned for the office in the first quarter of 2023.

A Pandora spokeswoman told WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner that the employees will not be required to relocate.