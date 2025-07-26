Pair of Alert Days for Heat and Storms this Weekend

Welcome to the weekend!

As we're going into the final days of July, it'll certainly feel like summer across Maryland. High temperatures will peak in the low 90s, which isn't out of the ordinary for this time of year however, as we've said many times this summer so far, the humidity will make the heat so much worse. Continued elevated humidity combined with 90+° temperatures AND a chance for stronger storms have today and Sunday marked as WJZ First Alert Weather days.

Feels like temperatures approach (and some areas will feel over) 100° during the afternoons on both Saturday and Sunday.

As you may expect on a July afternoon, we also have potential for storms to develop. A warm front will be moving in today and briefly stall nearby, keeping the chance for storms for Sunday. Isolated storms could be severe with damaging winds as the main severe threat. Any showers could also produce heavy rainfall.

Once the front moves out, the weather quiets down for a couple of days. The temperatures will stay on the warm side and humidity stays high, as well.

A mid- to late week cold front fires off a few storms on Wednesday and Thursday before more quiet weather for the end of the week.

There will be a difference with the later set of drier days . . . temperatures and humidity both appear to drop substantially. The first few days of August appear to be comfortable with highs running below normal.

Hang on for just a few days as better weather is on the way. The First Alert weather team will be keeping you updated every step of the way.