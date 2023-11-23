Over 15,000 gather for the Y's annual Turkey Trot Charity

BALTIMORE -- It might be hard for some to think about running a 5K on Thanksgiving Day. But it wasn't for more than 15,000 people across Central Maryland as they came together for the Y's annual Turkey Trot Charity 5K.

Janay Reece spoke with some of the participants on why this event will always be a family tradition.

For the Roberts family (natural sound of the race), taking part in the Y's Turkey Trot Charity 5K is all about spending time with each other.

"I have lived in Baltimore my whole life and since I was probably 5 or something, we have been coming out here every Thanksgiving," said Eva Mammen, a participant in the race. "It is really nice to get all of our energy out and then go home and kind of cook and hang out afterwards."

Clem Roberts, another runner, said her family lives in California but came all the way out to Baltimore to participate in the Turkey Trot.

For best friends, Jernae Davis and Maya Owens, it's about tradition and community.

"This is one of our friendship traditions for a long time. I don't know, we might be on year 8 or 9 or something like that," Owens said.

Derryck Fletcher, the Chief Operating Officer for the Y of Central Maryland, brings his own family almost every year and says the run also focuses on giving back to the community.

"The annual Turkey Trot Charity 5K helps support the Y's Open Doors Fund, and essentially it does just that. It keeps our doors open to all members of our community so price is not a barrier to any person from accessing the programs and all of the benefits of being a Y member," Fletcher said.

The Turkey Trot is a longstanding tradition in Maryland. It happens at 6 different locations across Central Maryland. Organizers say if you didn't make it this year, don't worry, there is always the next.