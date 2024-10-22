Dozens sickened by outside food at Jessup seafood processing facility, health officials say

BALTIMORE -- Health departments are investigating after more than 40 people were hospitalized with food poisoning symptoms caused by outside food prepared by an employee at a wholesale seafood processor in Jessup on Monday, according to the Howard County Health Department.

The sickened individuals are employees at NAFCO, located in the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court. According to a preliminary investigation by the Howard County Health Department, an employee brought food into the facility and was shared.

In a social media post, the Howard County Health Department said that its preliminary investigation suggests that the illness was "related to outside food prepared by an employee and shared with others."

Preliminary indications are that the illness is related to outside food prepared by an employee and shared with others at the facility. At this time we are not aware of any risk of further illnesses connected to this incident. As we have more information we will share. (2/2) — Howard County Health Department (@HoCoHealth) October 22, 2024

According to the Baltimore Banner, two representatives for the distributor NAFCO said the employees started falling ill about three hours after eating pancit, a Filipino noodle dish. The representatives declined to provide their names but spoke with journalists at the NAFCO facility's main office Tuesday morning, the Banner reported.

The Howard County Health Department is investigating with the Maryland Department of Health.

NAFCO said it a statement that it is investigating the possible food poisoning.

"NAFCO maintains the highest standards of food safety and regularly undergoes rigorous inspections by health authorities," NAFCO said. "Its products continue to be safely produced and consumed by customers nationwide, and there are no issues related to its supply chain."