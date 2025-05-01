Watch CBS News
Local News

Orioles take 2 of 3 from the Yankees, winning the series finale 5-4 despite Judge's homer

By The Associated Press

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías homered during Baltimore's four-run second inning, and the Orioles held on for a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night despite three more hits by Aaron Judge.

Judge hit a two-run homer in the first, then added two singles to finish April with a .427 batting average, but the last-place Orioles managed to take two of three in this series with the AL East leaders. Baltimore won the opener and finale by a run each while losing the middle game 15-3.

Bryan Baker (2-0) won in relief, one of six bullen arms the Orioles used. Félix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save, striking out Trent Grisham on a 99.2 mph pitch to leave Judge in the on-deck circle when the game ended.

Carlos Carrasco (2-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Mountcastle ended an 0-for-18 slump with a two-run shot that tied the game at 2, and then Urías put the Orioles ahead with a solo drive one out later. Adley Rutschman added an RBI single in the inning.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.