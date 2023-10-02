Orioles workout on Wednesday open to fans

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are hosting workouts at Camden Yards leading up to the 2023 American League Division series, the team announced Monday.

Fans can attend the workout on Wednesday, October 4, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Complementary parking will be available in Lot A, with overflow parking available in Lot B and C.

Fans can enter through Gate E.

Restrooms and concession stands will be open. Fans will have access to the lower level seating bowl.

To work out, you must claim a ticket on the Orioles website.

Children under the age of 18 do not need a ticket, but must attend with an adult.