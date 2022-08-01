Orioles trade Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros as part of three-team deal

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly traded first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, the team announced.

We have made the following trade: pic.twitter.com/AmvFwPrXD6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 1, 2022

The deal is a three-team trade between the Orioles, Astros and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles will receive two right-handed minor league pitchers, Seth Johnson from the Rays and Chayce McDermott from the Astros.

In addition to Mancini, Houston will receive minor league right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray from Tampa. To complete the deal, Tampa will receive center fielder Jose Siri, who's played 48 games in the majors this year.

Although Mancini is set to hit free agency in the offseason, there was some speculation he would be kept for the rest of the season with the rebuilding Orioles sitting at a surprising 51-51, only three games out of a Wild Card spot. On the season, Mancini is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI.

Instead, he will join a Houston squad with the third-best record in baseball and a 12-game lead in the AL West.

During a press conference, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said he believes "a championship window is opening" for the ballclub, but ultimately, he has to balance the club's future needs with the present.

"I think when a player is a free agent in nine weeks, you have to consider opportunities to bring in high-upside talent that has the potential to contribute many years down the road," he said.

Although the team is only three games out of a postseason spot, Elias said the prospect of the Orioles getting one of the two Wild Cards is unlikely.

"We have a shot at a Wild Card right now, but it is not a probability that we're going to win a Wild Card," he said. "We have all different ways of looking at that. And moves that we make that can strengthen our chances for next season and the season beyond, and the one beyond that, are something that we have to continue to consider, despite the tremendous progress that our players have made this year and our coaches have made."

Johnson, ranked the sixth best prospect in the Tampa farm systems according to MLB Pipeline, has seen success across three years. This year the 23-year-old reached the High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods and pitched to a 3.00 ERA over seven starts, striking out 41 batters in 27 innings. But he is due to undergo Tommy John surgery, according to multiple reports.

Elias described him as a potential Top 100 prospect and said he projects as a future mid-rotation starter.

McDermott, also 23, has struggled in the jump to High-A, posting a 5.50 ERA in 19 games, 10 of them starts, for the Asheville Tourists. But there's also an eye-popping 114 strikeouts in 72 innings.

"His strikeout numbers, his inning totals and his stuff point to a lot of future success," Elias said. "I think we bolstered our pitching depth as an organization."

But the general manager did concede the trade was difficult to make given Mancini's status as the longest-tenured Oriole, a clubhouse leader and a fan favorite.

In an interview with Mark Viviano ahead of the team's recent series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Mancini said he was viewing those four games at Oriole Park at Camden Yards as his last in orange and black.

"I do want to treat these next three or four games like it's my last ones here, because it could be," he said. "And that's the reality of it. I want to make sure I don't take that for granted and definitely soak it in."

He also said he's enjoyed his six years in Baltimore.

"I love this city. And we'll always have a deep connection with the fans in this city no matter what the future holds," he said.

Fittingly, in his last at-bat on July 28, Mancini hit an inside-the-park home run on a fly ball that hit right fielder Josh Lowe in the face.

The round-tripper game on Mo Gaba Day, marking the second anniversary of the death of the Orioles and Ravens superfan who kept a sunny outlook and love of sports as he went through multiple battles with cancer.

Mancini formed a friendship with Gaba, and got support from the young teen as he underwent treatment for colon cancer.

"I know [Mo] was up there, smiling and laughing at me running around the bases," Mancini said after the game.