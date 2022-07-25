Trey Mancini is looking at the next four home games as if they're his last as an Oriole

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles play the first of four games against Tampa Bay in what may be a "farewell" series for fan favorite Trey Mancini, who faces the possibility of being traded by the Aug. 2 non-waiver trade deadline.

Mancini said earlier today that his connection with Baltimore fans makes this an emotional week. And he's said all along he'd prefer to stay in Baltimore but he understands the rebuild: The team is going with younger talent and he's now 30 years old.

Mancini made his big-league debut with the O's six years ago and has been with the team longer than any other player on the current roster. It's tough to consider his time here may soon end.

"I do want to treat these next three or four games like it's my last ones here, because it could be," he said. "And that's the reality of it. I want to make sure I don't take that for granted and definitely soak it in."

Mancini said his six years in orange and black have been "amazing."

"I love this city. And we'll always have a deep connection with the fans in this city no matter what the future holds," he said.

After the four-game series against the Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the Birds embark on a six-game road trip starting in Cincinnati and ending in Arlington, Texas.

O's manager Brandon Hyde was surprised when told Mancini is looking at this week as maybe his last with the team.

Mancini is not in the starting lineup Monday night, but that's to give him a break from a slump: He's hitless in his last 5 games.