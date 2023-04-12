Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle reflects on historic nine RBI game

BALTIMORE- Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle is coming off a historic night.

The first baseman went 3-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam and nine RBI Wednesday against Oakland.

Mountcastle became the first Oriole with nine RBI in a game since Eddie Murray did it in 1985.

WJZ's Mark Viviano spoke with Mountcastle about his historic night.

"It was awesome, phone was blowing up," Mountcastle said. "Friends, family congratulating me and stuff. Definitely a special night, but back here today and got to go try to do it again."

Mountcastle is the third Oriole to hit nine RBI in a game.

Viviano asked Mountcastle how familiar he is with the last man to do it, Eddie Murray.

"500 homers, really good first baseman, switch hitter, great player and definitely someone I look up to," Mountcastle said. "I got the chance to talk to him in spring and gave me a few pointers here and there. Super nice guy, yeah he's a great dude."

The Orioles current first baseman said it means a lot to have his name in the Baltimore record books with the Orioles' Hall of Fame first baseman.

"To put my name next to his in any type of category is really special," Mountcastle said.

Mountcastle is currently tied for the American League lead in home runs with five and leads all of MLB with 18 RBI.