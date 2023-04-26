Orioles' rally falls short as seven-game win streak snapped by Boston

BALTIMORE - The Orioles' seven-game win streak was snapped Tuesday with a 8-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Cedric Mullins grand slam in the ninth inning got the Birds within two runs before Adley Rutschman grounded out and Anthony Santander lined out to end the game.

The Red Sox did most of their damage in the second and third innings, scoring three and four runs, respectively. The Orioles fought back with five runs in the final frame.

The Orioles scattered 11 base hits. Ryan Mountcastle, Gunnar Henderson and Tarrin Vavra each had two base hits.

Henderson and Jorge Mateo both homered.

Baltimore pitcher Kyle Bradish was roughed up, allowing seven runs in 2.1 innings. He also gave up eight hits and walked four.

The Orioles (15-8) wrap up their three-game series with Boston at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.