Watch CBS News
Local News

Orioles make roster moves ahead of Opening Day

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have made two roster moves ahead of their Opening Day game in Baltimore. 

Making his Major League debut, recalled right-hand pitcher Grayson Rodriguez will start today's game against Texas.  He comes from the Norfolk Tides, the Oriole's Triple-A Minor League affiliate in Virginia.  

RHP Kyle Brandish has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right foot contusion, retroactive to April 4.   

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.