Orioles make roster moves ahead of Opening Day

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have made two roster moves ahead of their Opening Day game in Baltimore.

Making his Major League debut, recalled right-hand pitcher Grayson Rodriguez will start today's game against Texas. He comes from the Norfolk Tides, the Oriole's Triple-A Minor League affiliate in Virginia.

RHP Kyle Brandish has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right foot contusion, retroactive to April 4.