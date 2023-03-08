Orioles lose late to Twins 7 to 6

BALTIMORE -- A couple of ninth-inning wild pitches allowed the Minnesota Twins to walk away with a 7-to-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday.

Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles' top pitching prospect, made his second start of the exhibition season.

Rodriguez pitched into the third inning. He gave up one run on three hits and struck out four.

He did give up a solo home run to Jose Miranda in the second inning.

Orioles non-roster invitee Josh Lester had three hits and drove in two runs.

Last year, number one draft pick Jackson Holiday got a hit and drove in a run.

He is batting .375 so far this spring.

Infield prospect Conor Norby went two for three.

The Orioles' next game is on Wednesday. That's when they'll face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Sarasota.