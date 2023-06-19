Orioles HOF relief pitcher Dick Hall dies at 92

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Dick Hall died Sunday at 92, the baseball team said.

The relief pitcher spent nine of his 19 seasons with the Orioles and had a career 93-75 with a 3.32 ERA in 495 games pitched.

Hall went 65-40 with a 2.89 ERA in 342 games over two stints with the Orioles, from 1961-66 and from 1969-71, the team said.

He was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1989.

We mourn the loss of Orioles Hall of Famer Dick Hall.



We send our condolences to his family and friends during this time. pic.twitter.com/HORTRhUCxH — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 19, 2023

The team said Hall was nicknamed "Turkey" for his unusual pitch delivery, and worked part-time as an accountant during his playing career and retired from full-time work as a CPA in 2001.

Hall and his wife of 67 years, the former Maria Elena Nieto, lived in Timonium since the early 1960s.

The team said he is survived by three daughters, Norma, Martha, and Helen; a son, David; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren