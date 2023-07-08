Orioles get all their offense in six-run second inning to beat Minnesota 6-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore got all its offense in one inning, Tyler Wells threw six solid innings and the Orioles beat Minnesota 6-2 Saturday.

Adam Frazier had two RBIs for Baltimore, which had all its hits and runs in the second inning en route to its fourth straight win.

Donovan Solano had three doubles for the Twins.

Winning for the first time in four starts, Wells (7-4) allowed six hits and struck out four in his eighth straight start without allowing more than two earned runs. The right-hander has gone at least five innings in his first 18 starts this season, the first Oriole to do that since Mike Mussina did so in his first 24 starts of 1994.

Twins starter Sonny Gray (4-3) had his winless streak extend to a dozen starts since April 30 — just three losses — with his worst statistical outing of the season.

Or, more accurately, one poor inning.

Gray, who allowed two hits in six shutout innings last Sunday in Baltimore, gave up a season-high six earned runs and six hits. All came in the second inning when the first seven Baltimore batters reached.

Ryan O'Hearn, Austin Hays, and Aaron Hicks singled, Colton Cowser walked on four straight pitches, and Ramón Urías walked on a full count before a two-run single by Frazier made it 4-1. Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander added RBI singles.

In the other five innings against Gray, Baltimore went down in order four times, and sent just three men to the plate in the other because of a double play.

100-STRIKEOUT CLUB

Wells has 103 strikeouts this season, the third Orioles pitcher to reach triple digits before the All-Star break since 2008. Dylan Bundy had 113 in 2018 and Jason Hammel 101 in 2012.

ANOTHER ALL-STAR

It was announced during the seventh-inning stretch that Minnesota starter Pablo López was added to the All-Star roster. It'll be his first time in the Midsummer Classic. He is 5-5 with a 3.89 ERA in 18 starts and has 138 strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins was given the day off. … Hays, selected as an All-Star starter Friday, returned to the lineup after being out since Sunday with a left hip contusion.

UP NEXT

Baltimore will go for the series sweep Sunday with RHP Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.73) taking the hill against his former team. RHP Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.42) is the scheduled Minnesota starter.

