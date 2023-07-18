Orioles' eight-game win streak ends with 6-4 loss to Dodgers

BALTIMORE - The Orioles' eight-game win streak came to an end Monday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baltimore lost to the Dodgers, 6-4, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (57-36) gave up five runs in the sixth inning after leading 4-1.

Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson tripled and Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias doubled.

Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, making his return to the Orioles' rotation, allowed four runs and seven base hits in five innings.

Chris Taylor's grand slam in the sixth inning gave the Dodgers the lead for good.

The Orioles will host the Dodgers for the second game of the series on Tuesday.