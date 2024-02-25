Orioles' Cole Irvin throws two perfect innings as he vies to crack starting rotation

Baltimore Orioles sale needs to clear these steps before David Rubenstein takes control

BALTIMORE - Cole Irvin is aiming to fill a role in the Baltimore Orioles' starting rotation.

With Kyle Bradish likely to miss the start of the season and John Means reportedly behind schedule, Irvin is one of the options to move into the rotation.

In his first spring training on Sunday, Irvin had a solid start.

He pitched two scoreless innings, with three strikeouts, in the Orioles' 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Florida. He also did not walk a batter.

According to Statcast, Irvin hit 95.9 mph with a four-seam fastball. Twenty of his 28 pitches went for strikes.

"It was good. I'm feeling good," Irvin said. "A lot of the hard work in the offseason is starting to pay off, and that's what I'm attributing it to."

The 30-year-old lefty was acquired by the Orioles before the 2023 season.

Irvin was in the starting rotation to start the 2023 season but struggled and was demoted to Triple-A Norfolk. He returned later in the season as a reliever.

He posted a 1-4 record with a 4.42 ERA in 24 appearances.

The Orioles are now 2-0 in spring training.

Heston Kjerstad, Jordan Westburg and Jorge Mateo each had a base hit, and Tyler Nevin had two, in Sunday's win.

The O's play split squad games against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Atlanta Braves on Monday.