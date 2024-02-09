Watch CBS News
Orioles closer Bautista has more work done on elbow, but team says his timeline hasn't changed

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles closer Félix Bautista had additional work done on his pitching elbow Friday, but the team says it's not expected to change his recovery timeline from Tommy John surgery.

Bautista missed the end of last season. The Orioles said the All-Star had right elbow debridement and an ulnar nerve transposition with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas.

Bautista went 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 33 saves last year. He is expected to return by the 2025 season.

