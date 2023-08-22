Orioles CEO John Angelos opens up to NY Times about what he want in extension deal

Orioles CEO John Angelos spoke with the New York Times as negotiations on the team's lease at Camden Yards continue to stall.

Angelos opened up about what it could take to get the lease extension done.

He pointed to stadium and renovation projects across the major leagues that have given teams like the Atlanta Braves their own massive mixed-use developments, turning baseball teams into real estate empires.

Angelos said the brand of Oriole Park and the 60 or so acres on the property could be ripe for a similar plan.

However, it would not be cheap.

Earlier this month, our news partners at The Baltimore Banner reported Angelos has been asking for $300 million for new work at the ballpark on top of $600 million in tax-exempt bonds already called for.

Angelos said without big changes, the only way the team could retain its core of young stars would be to raise prices, "dramatically."

The Orioles' lease expires at the end of 2023.