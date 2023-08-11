Angelos sought $300 million from state, public land access as Camden Yards lease stalled

Angelos sought $300 million from the state as Camden Yards lease stalled

Angelos sought $300 million from the state as Camden Yards lease stalled

BALTIMORE -- Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos wants to use public land for renovations and new development at Camden Yards, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

His grab for access to the land, which he would benefit from, has held up negotiations, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Before opening up the use of public land, the Maryland Stadium Authority would first need to run a procurement process. That would make it possible for developers who are not favored by Angelos to make a bid, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Additionally, Angelos wants an extra $300 million from the state, the Baltimore Banner reported.