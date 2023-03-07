Watch CBS News
Orioles blast three home runs in 10-7 spring training win over Phillies

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Austin Hays and Ryan O'Hearn each hit three-run home runs to lead the Orioles to a 10-7 win over the Phillies Monday in Sarasota, Florida.

Kyle Stowers also hit a home run for the Orioles, who play Minnesota in Tuesday's spring training.

Adley Rutschman had two of Baltimore's 14 base hits.

The Orioles scored three runs in the fourth, four in the eighth and three in the ninth.

Pitcher Cole Irvin allowed one run on three hits in three innings.

