Orioles' bats cooled off in 4-1 loss to Los Angeles Angels

New Baltimore Orioles' owner David Rubenstein introduced before season-opening win

New Baltimore Orioles' owner David Rubenstein introduced before season-opening win

New Baltimore Orioles' owner David Rubenstein introduced before season-opening win

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles' bats cooled off Sunday in a 4-1 loss against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The O's had just three base hits and scored their lone run on Gunnar Henderson's bases-loaded walk in the second inning.

The Orioles had scored 24 runs in the first two games of the season's opening series.

Ryan Mountcastle, James McCann and Jorge Mateo accounted for Baltimore's base hits.

Pitcher Tyler Wells struck out seven and didn't walk a batter in six innings. He allowed four runs in the first two innings.

Angels' star Mike Trout went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

The Orioles (2-1) open a three-game series on Monday against the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards.