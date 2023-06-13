Orioles' Adley Rutschman leads American League catchers by large margin in All-Star voting

BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman still needs your votes.

The Orioles' star is leading all American League catchers in the first phase of All-Star voting.

Fans can vote up to five times per day through June 22. Phase two voting for All-Star starters begins June 26.

Rutschman is batting .274 this season with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and a .800 on-base percentage.

As of Monday, he has 460,500 votes, more than 140,000 votes ahead of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on July 11 in Seattle.

You can vote for Rutschman here.