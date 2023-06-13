Orioles' Adley Rutschman leads American League catchers by large margin in All-Star voting
BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman still needs your votes.
The Orioles' star is leading all American League catchers in the first phase of All-Star voting.
Fans can vote up to five times per day through June 22. Phase two voting for All-Star starters begins June 26.
Rutschman is batting .274 this season with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and a .800 on-base percentage.
As of Monday, he has 460,500 votes, more than 140,000 votes ahead of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on July 11 in Seattle.
You can vote for Rutschman here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.