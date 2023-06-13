Watch CBS News
Local News

Orioles' Adley Rutschman leads American League catchers by large margin in All-Star voting

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman still needs your votes.

The Orioles' star is leading all American League catchers in the first phase of All-Star voting.

Fans can vote up to five times per day through June 22. Phase two voting for All-Star starters begins June 26.

Rutschman is batting .274 this season with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and a .800 on-base percentage.

As of Monday, he has 460,500 votes, more than 140,000 votes ahead of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on July 11 in Seattle.

You can vote for Rutschman here.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 9:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.