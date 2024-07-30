Watch CBS News
Orioles add another Philadelphia reliever, acquiring Gregory Soto from the Phillies

The Baltimore Orioles added another Philadelphia reliever Tuesday, obtaining left-hander Gregory Soto from the Phillies for minor league pitchers Seth Johnson and Moisés Chace.

The Orioles had already acquired Seranthony Domínguez from the Phillies on Friday — and they also signed ex-Philadelphia closer Craig Kimbrel last offseason — and now they added Soto to their bullpen.

The 29-year-old Soto went 2-4 with a 4.08 ERA for the Phillies this year, but his 11.21 strikeouts per nine innings is higher than every current Baltimore reliever except Kimbrel and recently acquired Burch Smith.

Soto has a $5 million, one-year contract, is eligible for arbitration this winter and can become a free agent after the 2025 World Series.

The Orioles also designated left-hander Cole Irvin for assignment and recalled catcher Blake Hunt from Triple-A Norfolk.

