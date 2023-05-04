Watch CBS News
Orioles acquire catcher Luis Torrens from Cubs for cash

AP

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs for cash on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Torrens hit .250 in 13 games for the Cubs this season. He signed with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. He previously played for Seattle and San Diego.

The Orioles designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment.

Second-year star Adley Rutschman has played in every game this season for Baltimore, at either catcher or designated hitter. The Orioles also have James McCann as a backup catcher.

Torrens has hit .227 in 266 major league games, with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:17 PM

