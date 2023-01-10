Orioles' 2023 promotional schedule released; more giveaways, theme nights in store

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- It may be January, but the Baltimore Orioles are already looking ahead to baseball season with their 2023 promotional schedule.

Birdland Members will have online access to single-game tickets beginning Tuesday, January 17. Details for individual tickets sales for regular-season home games will be available at a later date, the team said.

The schedule, released Tuesday, includes a number of days aimed at young fans, including Kids' Opening Day on April 9 and Youth Baseball & Softball Day on April 23. Kids Run the Bases will happen after every home game on a Sunday.

New this year is an Orioles Purple Pride jersey to represent Baltimore's teams (June 24) and an Orioles wearable flag (July 15).

Returning giveaway items include the Orioles Floppy Hat (June 30), Birdland Hawaiian Shirt (July 1), and Orioles Soccer Jersey (July 15).

And who could forget the bobbleheads? This year Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, and Félix Bautista bobbleheads will be given away at select games.

Theme nights like LGBTQ+ Pride Night (June 28) will also return, and fans can enjoy Friday Fireworks on June 30, July 14, and August 4.

The team said it will also bring back the Birdland Summer Music Series, though a full schedule of performers has not been released.

Find the full details here.