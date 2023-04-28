Oregon Ridge to host 'Roar for Kids' fundraiser benefiting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE — This weekend, people of all ages will gather at Oregon Ridge to participate in "Roar for Kids," an event supporting the Kennedy Krieger Institute's efforts to provide a sense of normalcy for adults and young people with special needs.

The fundraiser will benefit the institute's Fairmount School, which offers specialized care and education for students in grades K through 8 with brain and spinal cord disorders or injuries.

"It's so inspiring to see our families, our students, and staff come together to raise money for our students," Shelly Ritchie, the assistant principal at Kennedy Krieger Institute, said.

The Fairmount School currently employs over 200 staff members to provide careful and compassionate attention to its 165 students. One such student is Clover Dietzen, who has autism and is nonverbal.

Her family, the Dietzens, have experienced firsthand the impact of the dedicated staff at Kennedy Krieger.

"I feel like the team of people here, they're all really invested in what they're doing, and it's just really neat to see how much change can happen when you have a group of people that are passionate and invested in something like that," Anton Dietzen, Clover's father said.

The funds raised through "Roar for Kids" will help provide vital resources for the Fairmount School, such as iPad charging stations, new audiovisual equipment, and large screens to better support students during big events and daily classroom activities.

"Being part of something, being part of a group that's working towards getting them to that seat, even if it's with assistance, is so important," Celia Dietzen, Clover's mom, said.

Ahead of tomorrow's "Roar for Kids" event at Oregon Ridge, the team at Fairmount School has already raised over $15,000. Donations can be made at RoarForKids.org throughout the month of May.