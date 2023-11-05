Opening statements set to begin Monday in Marilyn Mosby's federal perjury trial

Opening arguments in federal perjury trial for Marilyn Mosby set to start Monday

Opening arguments in federal perjury trial for Marilyn Mosby set to start Monday

Opening arguments in federal perjury trial for Marilyn Mosby set to start Monday

BALTIMORE - Opening statements will begin Monday in the federal perjury trial of former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The government accuses Mosby of lying about having a COVID-related hardship to get a penalty-free withdrawal from her retirement account under a law Congress passed to give relief to those suffering.

Prosecutors say she used the money to buy two homes in Florida.

The jury was selected last Thursday following three days of questioning more than 100 potential jurors.

The judge approved a new protective order shielding some sensitive evidence. Mosby is expected to take the witness stand in her defense.

Nineteen witnesses are expected to be called at the perjury trial which prosecutors said would take about three weeks to argue.

Mosby denies any wrongdoing and is expected to take the stand in her defense.

She says she did suffer a COVID-related loss for a travel business she was starting that could not operate during the pandemic.

But prosecutors plan to introduce statements that she was not planning to operate that business until after she left office and had not taken on a single client.

In a CBS Baltimore Special, we re-examine Marilyn Mosby's perjury and mortgage fraud cases: