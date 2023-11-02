Opening arguments to begin Monday in Marilyn Mosby's perjury trial as jury selection wraps up

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby sat in a courtroom in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Thursday. It was a pivotal day in her federal perjury trial.

That's because the jury selection continued of 12 men and women, plus four alternates, who will decide her fate.

The selection follows three days of questioning more than 100 potential jurors, delayed following a bomb scare on Wednesday.

Marilyn Mosby arrives at federal court in Greenbelt this morning where the jury in her perjury trial is expected to be finalized. It was delayed after a bomb scare yesterday. Opening statements are set for Monday. We’ll update throughout the day. https://t.co/a6uXbHV5bP @wjz pic.twitter.com/qOBYsATCoq — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 2, 2023

Some already heard details of the charges.

The government accuses Mosby of lying about having a COVID-related hardship to get a penalty-free withdrawal from her retirement account under a law Congress passed to give relief to those suffering.

The judge approved a protective order for some sensitive evidence; jury selection is now resuming. @wjz pic.twitter.com/hi8YIfipAa — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 2, 2023

She used the money to help buy two homes in Florida.

One potential juror, who was ultimately dismissed, told the court, "We have family members who are in financial hardship. To hear someone in a political position who's making a quarter million dollars a year and using it to buy vacation homes, it's disturbing."

Another potential juror says his daughter has seizures and he had to leave work to take care of her because he couldn't find help during the pandemic and took money out of his retirement account through the CARES Act, just like Mosby. He felt he could impartially sit on Mosby's jury.

Mosby has declined comment during court proceedings this week.

The stakes are high, and she could face time behind bars if convicted.

The judge on Thursday approved a new protective order shielding some sensitive evidence.

Both sides will lay out their arguments during opening statements on Monday, and Mosby is expected to take the witness stand in her own defense.

Mosby says she did suffer a COVID-related loss for a travel business she was starting that could not operate during the pandemic.

But prosecutors plan to introduce statements that she was not planning to operate that business until after she left office and had not taken on a single client.