'Only weak people shoot somebody': Mayor Scott speaks after mass shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — On Saturday evening, tragedy struck the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street, when a shooting left one adult male dead, and three others injured.

At around 6:39, officers arrived at the scene, where they discovered two men, a woman, and a two-year-old male child, all of whom had been shot.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, where one of the male victims was pronounced dead. One man is in stable condition, while the woman and two-year-old child remain in critical condition. A six-year-old was also injured in a car accident following the shooting.

Mayor Scott spoke this evening after the Baltimore police department addressed the public.

"To Black men in Baltimore. I see a lot of folks trying to be acting like they tough. Were they really weak because Only weak people shoot somebody when you know children are right there.", the mayor said. "And if you're harboring that person, and that's your homeboy, that's your that's your man and that's your cousin. I don't care who it is, then you're weak too."

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello also had some remarks.

"This would get national news if it wasn't happening in a predominantly black neighborhood in the middle of Baltimore City and West Side. It would, but no one's talking about it. So absolutely unconscionable," Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said.

City leaders like Governor Wes Moore are hoping to reduce crime in city communities by improving mental health, housing, and other socio-economic challenges. He also commented on racial and economic disparities when it comes to dealing with problems in the city.

"Different communities are treated differently on these issues, and we have to be able to deal with the fact that there is a social economic and racial component on the way we deal with these things," Governor Wes Moore said Friday.

Police are still working to identify suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.