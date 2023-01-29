Watch CBS News

Five shot at West Baltimore intersection

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Police investigating shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Several Baltimore police officers are at the scene of a shooting in West Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Ave. and Laurens St.

This story is still developing.  WJZ will provide updates as they become available.

 

Five people shot, Baltimore City Councilman confirms

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello has confirmed that five people were shot, but no fatalities are known at this time.

First responders confirm multiple injuries

Emergency personnel headed to the scene of a shooting have confirmed that multiple victims were shot and are receiving treatment on the scene.  

