Five shot at West Baltimore intersection
BALTIMORE — Several Baltimore police officers are at the scene of a shooting in West Baltimore.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Ave. and Laurens St.
This story is still developing. WJZ will provide updates as they become available.
Five people shot, Baltimore City Councilman confirms
Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello has confirmed that five people were shot, but no fatalities are known at this time.
First responders confirm multiple injuries
Emergency personnel headed to the scene of a shooting have confirmed that multiple victims were shot and are receiving treatment on the scene.