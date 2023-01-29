West Baltimore mass shooting leaves one dead, four injured

BALTIMORE — Police are still searching for the suspects behind the city's latest mass shooting. One man died and four others were hurt, including a two-year-old boy shot in the face.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were first alerted to Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue by Shotspotter at 6:39 p.m.

The investigation found two men were standing around that intersection when a car, with a woman and two children inside, drove through. That's when gunshots rang out. It caused the woman to crash the car.

Everyone but one of the children, a six-year-old, was shot. That six-year-old did get hurt because of the crash, though.

Harrison said one of the men died after being taken to the hospital. The woman and both children are in critical condition, while the other man is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

"Right now we have a two-year-old who is fighting for his life because he was shot in the face," said Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello. "That is just absolutely insane."

Harrison said someone has been detained by police, but said they're still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves.

Mayor Brandon Scott didn't mince his words. He called whoever is responsible for this shooting cowards.

"At what point are we gonna say, dammit, we got to be better. That we want to live, that we want to stop killing each other. That we want to protect women and children and not have someone cowardly, whoever did this tonight is a coward. There is no ifs, ands or buts about that," he said.

Harrison is hoping witnesses come forward.

"Help us help you," he said. "The only way we stop this, and solve this, is through community cooperation."

Some video evidence has been found, but police are searching for more. If you know anything about what happened, give police a call immediately.