One person killed following violent shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a male in Baltimore's Waltherson neighborhood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeastern part of the city were alerted to a shooting in the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road around 7:25 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the injured male lying in the street with multiple gunshot injuries, according to authorities.

They also found a 24-year-old man who was suspected of shooting the male, police said.

Officers took the man into custody for questioning, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the injured male to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

The deadly shooting comes just five days after a 24-year-old man was shot inside of a house several blocks away in Baltimore's Moravia-Walther neighborhood, which shares a border with Waltherson.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate reports of a shooting a few minutes after 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to authorities.

WJZ obtained footage showing orange cones marking the location of various shell casings outside of the house.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting on Tuesday should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.