Man shot inside Northeast Baltimore home on Thursday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city were sent to a house in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate reports of a shooting a few minutes after 3 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the house, according to authorities.

WJZ obtained footage showing orange cones marking the location of various shell casings outside of the house.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.