Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot inside Northeast Baltimore home on Thursday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city were sent to a house in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate reports of a shooting a few minutes after 3 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the house, according to authorities.

WJZ obtained footage showing orange cones marking the location of various shell casings outside of the house.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.