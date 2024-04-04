Watch CBS News
One dead after fire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- One person died in a residential fire Thursday evening in East Baltimore, according to fire officials.  

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire on the 500 block of North Clinton Street around 7 p.m. After entering the vacant brick rowhouse to extinguish the flame, firefighters found an unconscious victim. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release. The official cause of their death will be determined by the state medical examiner.

The fire has been contained. Baltimore City's Fire investigator sand Police Arson personnel are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for further updates.

