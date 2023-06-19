ON THIS DATE: Maryland Terps legend Len Bias died 37 years ago, two days after NBA Draft

BALTIMORE - Two days after Len Bias, one of Maryland's all-time great college basketball players, was drafted into the NBA, he suddenly died at 22 years old.

Bias, who grew up in Prince George's County, died 37 years ago on Monday.

He was selected by the Boston Celtics with the second overall pick on June 17, 1986. On June 19, he died from cardiac arrhythmia induced by a cocaine overdose.

Bias reportedly returned home to Maryland, and went to an off-campus gathering before going back to his dorm where he had a seizure and collapsed.

Bias played four years at the University of Maryland and was a First-Team All-American in 1986.

The 6-foot, 8-inch forward averaged 23.2 points and 7.0 rebounds his senior season.

He attended high school at Northwestern in Hyattsville.

This November, Bias would have turned 60 years old.