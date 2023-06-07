On the Job: How to succeed at your first job

On the Job: How to succeed at your first gig

Summer is almost here and in our new "On the Job" series we're making sure teens are prepared for their first summer jobs.

So you aced the interview and got the job, but what will it be like?

What does your employer expect?

Our experts tell us about their very first jobs and how you can succeed at yours.

"It really taught me discipline," said Dionne Waldron McNeal, from Fulton Bank. "I wasn't a morning person and I had to get up early, get on that bus. It felt good getting that money at the end of the week."

In this part of the series, these professionals share what they are looking for in an employee.

"I look for someone with a great attitude, dependability, adaptability," said Danita Bell, owner and operator of five McDonalds in the Baltimore area.

"I want somebody who is excited to be there, who is positive and wants to learn on the job while working hard to contribute to our larger goal," Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said.

