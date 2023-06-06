On the Job: Nailing your first job interview

BALTIMORE - School is almost out and in our new "On the Job" series, we're helping teenagers prepare for their first summer job.

So, now that you've searched for a job, you finally have your very first interview.

Sounds a little scary, right?

Experts give advice on how you can ace that job interview.

You should have a resume or maybe something typed up to give us an overview about yourself," said Danitra Bell, McDonald's owner and operator.

If this is your first time applying, experts say to seek out references, such as school teachers.

During the interview, make sure you have a list of questions prepared and know what the company is about. Also, be prepared to answer questions, such as "do you have an example when?," according to experts/

"What are some things you've done, even if it is babysitting, that shows responsibility," Bell said.

Tips for a job interview

Tips for a Job Interview: https://www.dol.gov/general/jobs/interview-tips

I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification: www.uscis.gov/i-9

Instructions to fill out the Federal I-9 form (what documents you can use to prove eligibility): https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/forms/i-9instr.pdf

MVA Site Regarding Maryland State Identification Cards: https://mva.maryland.gov/drivers/Pages/apply-id-card.aspx

Work Permit for Teens Ages 14 – 17 to Work in Maryland: labor.maryland.gov/labor/wages/empm.shtml