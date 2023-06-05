On the Job: Finding your summer job

BALTIMORE -- With school sessions ending, teens are trying to figure out how to spend their summer vacation. Many say that teens should consider taking up a summer job to prepare themselves for future success.

In our brand-new series, "On the Job," WJZ has teamed up with some "junior reporters" to ask the experts why teens should think about getting a summer job and how they can find one.

So what are the benefits to finding a summer job? The perks can include character building, improving your resume, developing interpersonal skills, and getting an idea of what you might want to do long term.

In Maryland, teens can start working as early as 14 as long as they have a work permit. You can apply for a work permit online at the Maryland Department of Labor website.

Wondering how to find work? One method is by taking advantage of workforce development resources which exist for each county. You can view a list of county job resources in the spreadsheet below.

Job boards are another place where teens can find work:

Early work experience can help teens prepare for a bright and productive future.