Offseason pickup Cole Irvin throws two scoreless innings in Orioles' 2-1 spring training loss

SARASOTA, Florida - The Orioles dropped their third-straight spring training game on Wednesday.

Offseason acquisition Cole Irvin threw two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and a walk, in the Orioles' 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

The bullpen followed by yielding just two runs in seven innings.

Heston Kjestad had Baltimore's lone RBI in the ninth inning, knocking in Lewin Diaz.

The Orioles (2-3) were hitless through eight innings.

They return to play Thursday against Detroit.