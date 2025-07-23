Ocean City, Maryland, votes against restrictions on short-term rentals

Voters in Ocean City, Maryland, rejected an ordinance that would have put restrictions on short-term rental properties.

The ordinance failed during a special election Tuesday, with 800 votes for and 834 votes against the measure, according to the city government.

Proposed short-term rental restrictions

The ordinance, passed by the mayor and city council in March, would have initially imposed a minimum five-night stay for homes rented in certain single-family neighborhoods or mobile home communities. These changes would have gone into effect for 2025 and 2026.

By January 2027, the measure would have required a minimum 31-night stay for homes rented in those designated communities.

The ordinance would have impacted Ocean City's R-1 single-family districts and MH mobile home district.

Currently, there are five R-1 districts in the city, and one mobile home district. More than 4,000 homes would have been affected by the ordinance.

Petition leads to special election

After it was passed by city leaders last year, the rental ordinance received sharp criticism, especially from the Ocean City Maryland Property Rights group.

The group launched a petition that led to the special election. In it, advocates claimed the changes to short-term rentals would threaten property rights and lessen Ocean City's appeal as a vacation destination.

"A ban on short-term rentals in Ocean City won't just hurt hosts," the group said in their petition. "It will hurt Ocean City's economy, its appeal to family vacationers, and its community spirit."

The petition encouraged residents to vote against the ordinance.

WJZ has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.